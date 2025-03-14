HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

BMY opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

