HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $275.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.45 and a 200-day moving average of $249.12. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $276.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.