HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 26 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 40.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $304,217.72. The trade was a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $491.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.57 and a 200 day moving average of $494.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 29.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $545.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.88.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

