HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

