HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,007.90. This represents a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $305,322.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,961. This trade represents a 14.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,951 shares of company stock worth $1,762,074. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $290.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $322.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

