Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,465 shares changing hands.

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

