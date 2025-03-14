Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0112

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $161.44 million and $11.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,831.76 or 0.99764134 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,205.05 or 0.99009312 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,546,959,476 coins and its circulating supply is 14,472,484,476 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
