Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBRIY

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Harbour Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.