HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $10.49. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 161,193 shares changing hands.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $313,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

