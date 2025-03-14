Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $23,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,952.40. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $20,280.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $21,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

