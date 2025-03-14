GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 26.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

GrowGeneration Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of GRWG opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.39. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrowGeneration stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of GrowGeneration worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.