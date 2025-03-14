Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

