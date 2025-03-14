Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BancFirst at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $610,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,421.84. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

