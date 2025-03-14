Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,490 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of KB Home worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in KB Home by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $59.77 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

