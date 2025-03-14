Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,404 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Herc worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Herc by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 369.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $122.32 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.95.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.75.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

