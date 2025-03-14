Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IJT stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

