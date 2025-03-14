Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,557 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $126,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $148.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.21 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

