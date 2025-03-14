Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 57,468 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Comerica worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Comerica by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Comerica Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $57.09 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.