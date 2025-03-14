Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $398,507,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 159,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,054 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

LHX stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

