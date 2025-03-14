Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Issues Earnings Results

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.92 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 127.97%.
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GPM opened at GBX 44.16 ($0.57) on Friday. Golden Prospect Precious Metal has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 47.45 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £41.63 million and a P/E ratio of -27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.21.
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile
The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.
