Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.80 million. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Gogo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gogo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 4,955,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,965. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Gogo has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gogo stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

