Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,978,000 after acquiring an additional 586,418 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,168,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

