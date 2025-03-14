Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Down 64.0% in February

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:BITS opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 million, a P/E ratio of -101.23 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $19.3361 per share. This is a boost from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,790.20%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.59% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.