Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Down 64.0% in February

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:BITS opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 million, a P/E ratio of -101.23 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $106.93.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $19.3361 per share. This is a boost from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,790.20%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
