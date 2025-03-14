Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 122.6% in February

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

