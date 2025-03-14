General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 990.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,451 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $260.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $239.87 and a one year high of $316.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.92 and a 200-day moving average of $279.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

