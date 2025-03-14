Gene M. Zamiska Sells 456 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $19,776.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,788.40. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Western Digital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,572,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,531,876,000 after buying an additional 1,439,149 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,950,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

