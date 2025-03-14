Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.65 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83,140.56 or 0.99794364 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,418.48 or 0.98927653 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00293452 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,127,952.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

