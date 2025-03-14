GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.53 ($4.33) and traded as low as GBX 290.60 ($3.76). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.86), with a volume of 513,546 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get GB Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GB Group

GB Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at GB Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £752.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.53.

In other news, insider David ward sold 27,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.05), for a total value of £86,306.62 ($111,796.14). 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GB Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.

In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.

Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.

We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.