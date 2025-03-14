Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,212 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Gates Industrial worth $64,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTES. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 112.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,450 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.2% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 138.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,080,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,719,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,431 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GTES opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gates Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.