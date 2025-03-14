Gas Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $171.63 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Gas has a market capitalization of $171.63 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00003491 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,969.59 or 0.99702722 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,336.98 or 0.98942529 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
