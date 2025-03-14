Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Decreased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $165,476,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,518,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,762,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Gartner by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 361,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,997,000 after purchasing an additional 141,680 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $451.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.85. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

