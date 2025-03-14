Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Matthew Demchyk Sells 1,903 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $98,936.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,083.02. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Demchyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Matthew Demchyk sold 6,419 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $323,838.55.

On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew Demchyk sold 3,382 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $170,723.36.

On Friday, February 28th, Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $57,412.10.

On Monday, January 27th, Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $509,245.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.96.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

