Gallardo Leslie Swanson Sells 12,500 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SKT opened at $31.69 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.
Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 3,393.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
