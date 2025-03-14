FY2027 Earnings Forecast for RumbleOn Issued By Wedbush

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RumbleOn in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleOn’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleOn from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleOn from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

RMBL opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $125.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. RumbleOn has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleOn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RumbleOn by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RumbleOn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RumbleOn by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RumbleOn by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

