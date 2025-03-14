FY2026 EPS Estimates for Uranium Energy Lowered by Analyst

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UEC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.19 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.