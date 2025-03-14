FY2025 EPS Estimate for Ramaco Resources Reduced by Analyst

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

METC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $9.62 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $505.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 232,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

