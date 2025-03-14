FSM FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

FSM opened at $5.44 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,402,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 796,364 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,864 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,542,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,720,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

