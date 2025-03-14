Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

