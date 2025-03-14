freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on freenet
freenet Stock Performance
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.