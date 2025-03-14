freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.40.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

