Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.
FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC set a C$16.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.
Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.
