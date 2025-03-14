Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 70,235 shares.The stock last traded at $39.69 and had previously closed at $40.03.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
