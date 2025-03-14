Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 70,235 shares.The stock last traded at $39.69 and had previously closed at $40.03.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

