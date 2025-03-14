Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 648,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 181,841 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $32.99.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIVI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,424,000 after buying an additional 255,340 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,737,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 238,055 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 844,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,596 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 729,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 357,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 673,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,013 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

