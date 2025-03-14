Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Lifted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3,886.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE FNV opened at $150.14 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $152.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

