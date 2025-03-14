Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in February

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

