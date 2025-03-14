Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FBIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 386,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.
