Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FBIO stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 386,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

