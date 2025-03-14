Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,012 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fortinet worth $128,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after acquiring an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after buying an additional 354,692 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,700,000 after buying an additional 1,766,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,854,000 after buying an additional 542,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,523,000 after buying an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,183.84. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,904 shares of company stock valued at $61,338,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $93.42 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

