FMC (NYSE:FMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

