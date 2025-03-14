Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Donna Lucas Acquires 2,650 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This trade represents a 28.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,758. The company has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.48. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

