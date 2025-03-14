Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Donna Lucas Acquires 2,650 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This trade represents a 28.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,758. The company has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.48. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
