Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $97,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FI opened at $209.23 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

