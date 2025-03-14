FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 88.72% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. FiscalNote updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

FiscalNote Stock Down 7.4 %

NOTE stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.40. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

In related news, Director Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $57,784.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,655,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,270.96. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,719 shares of company stock worth $146,099. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FiscalNote stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:NOTE Free Report ) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FiscalNote were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital increased their price objective on FiscalNote from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

